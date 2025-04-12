Tripura Implements Seven Rainwater Reservoir Projects for Sustainable Water Supply; More in Pipeline

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2025: In a major stride towards sustainable water management, the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of the Tripura Government has successfully executed seven pioneering projects utilizing rainwater reservoirs formed through the construction of check dams across the state.

According to official sources, the reservoirs—engineered to conserve groundwater and promote rainwater harvesting—are now supplying potable and usable water to communities in various parts of Tripura.

“This initiative forms a crucial component of the state’s long-term strategy to secure water resources amid growing environmental pressures,” a government official said.

The department has also confirmed that three additional projects are ready for official launch, while two more are currently under construction. The proactive and decentralized approach has earned praise, with experts suggesting it could serve as a model for other states facing similar water management challenges.

Officials further highlighted the broader impact of the initiative, noting its role in curbing groundwater depletion while empowering local communities, particularly those in remote and water-scarce regions, by ensuring reliable access to water.