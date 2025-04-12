Tripura: Shivani Das Found Dead in Udaipur; Police Launch Investigation Amid Suspicion on Husband

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2025: Panic gripped Tripura’s Holakhet School Para area in Udaipur sub-division under Gomati District on Saturday morning after the bloodied body of a middle-aged woman identified as Shivani Das was found in a paddy field.

According to police sources, officers from the RK Pur police station and Garji police outpost responded promptly to the scene following a call from local residents. Additional District Superintendent of Police of Gomati district, Souvik Dey, also arrived at the spot to oversee the investigation.

“Locals informed us after spotting the body in a field early in the morning. We are treating this as a case of suspicious death, and all angles are being investigated,” said an officer on the scene.

The preliminary assumption based on the condition of the body suggests Shivani may have been brutally beaten to death with a blunt object, possibly a stick.

What has deepened the mystery is the absence of Shivani’s husband, Kamal Das. He was reportedly informed about his wife’s death on Saturday morning in Belonia, where he resides. However, instead of visiting the scene, he was admitted to a hospital—a move that has raised suspicions among Shivani’s family.

“My sister had been having serious problems with her husband for a long time,” said Shivani’s sister. “He had threatened to kill her several times. She had no enemies in the area, so we are deeply suspicious about his role in this,” she added.

A police dog was deployed at the scene as investigators began gathering evidence. Officers have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.