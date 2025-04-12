Tripura: Youth Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Bishramganj Road Accident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2025: A tragic road accident on Friday night in Tripura’s Chechurim area of Bishramganj under Sepahijala district along the Agartala-Udaipur road claimed the life of one youth and left another critically injured.

The mishap took place when a bike riding by Ripon Mia and Rabindra Biswas collided with a car driven by 26-year-old Wilson Reang, a resident of Manu Tuikarma in Santirbazar. According to police, the accident happened as Reang was driving from Bishramganj to Charilam and lost control of the vehicle.

“Both victims were found lying on the road in a critical, bloodied state,” said an official from the Bishramganj Fire Department. “They were immediately rushed to Bishramganj Primary Health Center.”

Ripon Mia, whose father is Phul Mia of Jampuijala Lathiachara, succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance en route to Agartala GBP Hospital. Rabindra Biswas, son of Jhumur Biswas remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital.

“Seeing their condition, we referred both patients to GBP Hospital without delay,” said a doctor from the Bishramganj Primary Health Center.

The driver of the vehicle Wilson Reang was arrested at the scene by Bishramganj Police. “We responded immediately after receiving information about the accident,” said an officer from Bishramganj Police Station. “Both the car and the bike involved in the accident were recovered and taken to the station.”

Eyewitnesses reported that traffic was halted for some time due to the accident, with several vehicles stranded along the road.

Local residents voiced concern about the frequency of such incidents. “It seems accidents have become a daily occurrence in the Bishramganj Police Station area,” said one local resident. “Authorities must take urgent steps to address the issue.”

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.