Tripura’s Lone International Cricket Stadium at Narsingarh Likely to Host First IPL Match in 2026

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2025: The under-construction international cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh in Agartala is expected to host its first Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2026, following the completion of ongoing construction work.

Tapan Lodh, President of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), confirmed that the stadium’s development is on track to be completed by next year. “We are hopeful that a real IPL match will take place by next year. Initially, progress was slow, but work has since accelerated. Once all rules and requirements are fulfilled, we expect to host matches shortly after completion,” Lodh stated.

Construction of the stadium began in 2017 but faced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019–2020. When completed, the facility will become the second-largest cricket stadium in Northeast India, after Guwahati, with a seating capacity of 25,000.

Owned and operated by the TCA, the stadium will serve as the home ground for both the Tripura state team and the Indian national team. It is poised to become a key venue for international matches, enhancing the region’s role in the national and global cricket landscape.

In related developments, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey announced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will bring back the TATA IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season. The event will take place at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on April 12 and 13.