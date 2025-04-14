Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Two Fraud Accused From Bengal And Assam

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 14: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals accused of fraud in separate cases from West Bengal and Assam, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

One of the accused, Debashish Kar, a 55-year-old jeweller from Naharlagun, had been on the run since August 2024. He is accused of collecting gold ornaments from customers under the pretext of repair and fleeing the state with the stolen items.

According to Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo, Kar had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations and mobile numbers across various states.