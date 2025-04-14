BSF Arrests Smuggler With Fake Indian Currency On Indo-Bangladesh Border In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 14: The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended a smuggler with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 95,000 along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the 66 Battalion, BSF Guwahati Frontier, on the intervening night of April 12 and 13 based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to officials, the smuggler was attempting to circulate the counterfeit notes within India. The seized currency and the apprehended individual were handed over to the local police for further legal action.

BSF Guwahati, in a post on X, stated, “In a major success against trans-border crime, Bordermen of 66 Bn BSF under BSF Guwahati Frontier, in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler with Fake Indian Currency of denomination Rs 95,000 in Dhubri district, Assam, along the Indo-BD border.”

The BSF added that in view of the border’s vulnerability and the persistent threat of smuggling and anti-national activities, troops remain on high alert to curb trans-border crimes.

In a separate incident on April 11, BSF personnel from the 03 Battalion seized 386 bottles of prohibited cough syrup during an attempted smuggling operation from India to Bangladesh in the same district.