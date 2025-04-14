Chennai Police Nab Notorious Gold Thieves from Tripura in Hawk-Like Operation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2025: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, the Chennai police with the assistance of the Bishalgarh police arrested two notorious thieves from Tripura’s Charilam Aralia Uormura area in Sepahijala district on Monday afternoon. The accused are Liton Mia and Biton Mia were arrested like hawks swooping down on their prey, according to eyewitnesses.

The duo is accused of stealing gold ornaments worth over Rs 4 lakh from a residence in Chennai on April 7. After committing the theft, they allegedly returned to their hometown in Tripura under the guise of returning from work in Chennai. The affected family promptly lodged a written complaint at the Thiruvanmiyur Police Station on the same day. The Chennai police officially registered the case on April 9 and launched an investigation.

Following leads, the Chennai police team arrived in Tripura and with support from the Bishalgarh police, arrested the two from their homes. They were initially taken to the Bishalgarh police station, where legal procedures were completed. Later, the accused were flown back to Chennai for further interrogation and trial.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes took place at the Bishalgarh police station, where the family members of the accused broke down in tears as the police escorted the duo to the Agartala airport.

“We have full faith in the law, but seeing them like this broke us,” cried one family member at the station.

The swift action of the Chennai police in coordination with local Tripura authorities has been widely appreciated.