DRI Seizes 52.67 Kg Methamphetamine In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 14: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 52.67 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs. 52.67 crore in the international market, during a late-night operation on April 11 near Aizawl, Mizoram.

The drugs were found hidden in 53 brick-sized packets concealed within the tarpaulin cover of a 12-wheeler truck. The packets bore markings such as “3030 Export Only,” “999,” and diamond symbols. Field tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

The truck, registered in Nagaland, had no declared goods when intercepted. It had earlier transported cement from Meghalaya to Champhai before proceeding to Zokhawthar, a border town near the Indo-Myanmar frontier, where the contraband was reportedly loaded. The vehicle was en route to Tripura when stopped by DRI officials.

Two individuals — the driver and his assistant — were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Preliminary investigations suggest the consignment was smuggled from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector.

This seizure brings the total quantity of methamphetamine confiscated by DRI in the North Eastern Region to 148.50 kg since January 2025.