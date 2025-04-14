Kuki-Zo Community Blocks Meitei Pilgrimage To Sacred Thangjing Hill Amid Rising Tensions

NET Web Desk

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo community members gathered at Thangjing Hill in Churachandpur district on Sunday to block the annual Meitei pilgrimage to the revered site, according to officials. The demonstrators arrived in vehicles from various parts of the district and held a sit-in to prevent Meiteis from accessing the hill.

On Saturday, several Kuki-Zo civil society organizations issued a stern warning to the Meitei community, stating that any attempt to climb Thangjing Hill would be met with unwavering resistance. The hill, considered sacred by the Meitei people who traditionally visit it in April, has now become a flashpoint amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

In a joint statement, six Kuki-Zo groups argued that without a political settlement between the Government of India and the Kuki-Zo community, the Meitei have no jurisdiction to enter the area, especially as a heavily guarded buffer zone at Thangting Hill separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley from the Kuki-dominated hill districts. They warned that anyone crossing the barrier would be seen as directly challenging the Kuki-Zo community and would bear full responsibility for any untoward consequences.

As a precautionary measure, security authorities have heightened patrols across Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, including critical locations in Moirang and Phougakchai Ikhai.

In response to the blockade, the Meitei Heritage Society issued a statement urging the Indian State to ensure that the rule of law prevails and that the constitutional rights of its citizens are safeguarded. The society condemned the attempt to thwart the pilgrimage, calling it an unconstitutional and blatant violation of the freedom of movement and the right to religious practice.