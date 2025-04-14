Manipur Congress Leaders Head To Supreme Court To Challenge Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

NET Web Desk

Two senior leaders of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and former MLAs, Md Fajur Rahman and Md Amin Shah, left for New Delhi on Sunday to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The legislation, recently passed by both Houses of Parliament, has drawn strong opposition from the Congress party across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh reiterated the party’s firm stance against the Act, stating that it undermines India’s secular foundation. “Congress had opposed this Bill from day one because India is a secular country,” said Ibobi, who represents Thoubal constituency.

He also accused the BJP-led central government of systematically eroding the secular fabric of the Constitution and confirmed that the Congress has already filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court related to the controversial Act.

MPCC president K Meghachandra echoed the sentiment, asserting that the Congress party would continue to resist any attempts to distort the nation’s identity and constitutional values.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 has triggered widespread protests and legal challenges, with opposition parties and minority groups alleging that it weakens the rights of minority communities and undermines constitutional commitments to secularism. In Manipur, the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community has been staging protest marches in various parts of the state against the Act.