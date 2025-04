NET Web Desk

On the solemn occasion of the 81st Flag Hoisting Day, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla offered floral tributes at the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial in Moirang — the historic site where the INA first hoisted the national flag in 1944.

The Governor paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave soldiers of the INA, acknowledging their unmatched courage and immense contribution to India’s struggle for independence.