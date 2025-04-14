Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya's Atlanta D Shira Wins Gold At NPC Tripura Championship 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 14: Atlanta D Shira from Meghalaya has clinched the Gold medal in Bodybuilding at the National Physique Championship (NPC) Tripura Championship 2025.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to social media to extend his congratulations to Shira, praising his discipline and dedication. “Through sheer discipline and dedication over the years, Atlanta has worked his way to becoming a fitness icon in Garo Hills and an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts,” CM Sangma stated.

Shira had also previously triumphed at the NPC Rajasthan Championship in March 2025, further solidifying his reputation in the fitness world. “Well done, Atlanta!” the Chief Minister concluded.

