Northeast’s First Cancer Robotic Surgery Facility Launched In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 14: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated Northeast India’s first robotic cancer surgery facility at the State Cancer Institute, located within the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus in Guwahati.

The robotic system, developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, was procured at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). The facility is equipped with an articulating endoscope, advanced camera control, and universal safety features to enable minimally invasive, high-precision cancer surgeries.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the facility would significantly enhance cancer care in the region by reducing surgery time, minimising complications, and improving recovery outcomes. He also announced that similar robotic systems will soon be installed in Dibrugarh and Silchar to serve patients in Upper Assam and the Barak Valley.

On the same occasion, Sarma announced that nursing colleges will be established in all cancer care hospitals in the state, offering training with exposure to English and Japanese languages to expand students’ global career opportunities.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support of the ICICI Foundation, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, State Cancer Institute, and GMCH, and noted that steps are being taken to train medical professionals in operating the advanced system.

The event was attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Secretary of Medical Education Siddharth Singh, GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya, and other dignitaries.