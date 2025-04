NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 14: The Rengma Heritage Village, named ‘Khwenphen’, was inaugurated on April 12 at the designated heritage complex in Nagaland.

The project was initiated by the Kasha Lorin Village Union and received approval from the Rengma Hoho. It is aimed at preserving the cultural heritage, traditions, and history of the Rengma community.

The inauguration is seen as a significant step in promoting cultural continuity and fostering unity within the community.