Security Forces Dismantle Village Volunteer Camp In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

Security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts of Manipur, official sources reported.

As part of the operations, a temporary training camp set up for Village Volunteers was dismantled at Gelmol village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur District.

The operation aimed to curb illegal activities and ensure the safety and security of the region, particularly in sensitive areas prone to unrest and militancy. Further details of the operation, including any recoveries or arrests, were not disclosed at the time of reporting.