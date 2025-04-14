Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim’s Hissey Choda Sherpa Achieves AIR 187 In NDA Exam On First Attempt

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 14: Hissey Choda Sherpa, a 17-year-old from Rhenock, East Sikkim, has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 187 in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination, clearing it on his first attempt.

Sherpa’s remarkable achievement has earned praise across the state for his hard work, dedication, and commitment. He is set to begin his training at the NDA in Pune, where he will prepare for a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

His success has inspired many young people in Sikkim, with local communities hailing him as a role model for perseverance and determination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.

More Articles
Related News