Sikkim’s Hissey Choda Sherpa Achieves AIR 187 In NDA Exam On First Attempt

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 14: Hissey Choda Sherpa, a 17-year-old from Rhenock, East Sikkim, has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 187 in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination, clearing it on his first attempt.

Sherpa’s remarkable achievement has earned praise across the state for his hard work, dedication, and commitment. He is set to begin his training at the NDA in Pune, where he will prepare for a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

His success has inspired many young people in Sikkim, with local communities hailing him as a role model for perseverance and determination.