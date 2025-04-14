Three militants Involved In Extortion Arrested By Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on extortion rackets operating in Manipur’s valley areas, state police have arrested three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, according to official police reports.

On Sunday, a Manipur Police team apprehended a cadre of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Wangkhei under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. The individual, identified as Ahanthem Rajesh alias Nandakishore alias Parihan, was reportedly involved in extortion activities.

During the arrest, police recovered one Beretta pistol with 15 live rounds and two mobile phones from his possession. A subsequent raid at his hideout led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including one SMG Carbine gun, one 9mm pistol, four magazines, one hand grenade, four launching tubes, 66 sniper live rounds, 51 9mm rounds, 14 Amogh rifle live rounds, 50 blank rounds, 22 used cartridges, a wireless handset, and Rs. 69,000 in cash.

In a related operation, another active member of the Pambei-led UNLF (P), identified as Laishram Ramesh Singh alias Bobo (44) of Khundrakpam Awang Leikai in Imphal East, was arrested from his residence. Singh, who reportedly served in the finance section of the outfit, was involved in extorting money from government officials around Imphal by issuing threats and monetary demands. Police seized two mobile handsets and Rs. 21.5 lakh in extortion money from his possession.

In a separate operation on Saturday, police arrested another militant linked to the proscribed group KYKL from Bishnupur near Forest Gate under Bishnupur Police Station. The accused, identified as Moirangthem Champion Singh alias Marjit (21) of Kumbi IB Road Ward No. 5, was also reportedly engaged in extortion.

All three arrested militants, along with the seized arms, ammunition, and cash, have been handed over to their respective police stations for further legal action, police sources said.