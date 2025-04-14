Tripura: Alleged Rape of Housewife by Father-in-Law at Sonamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2025: A disturbing incident has rocked the 6th ward of Telkajla Gram Panchayat in Sonamura sub-division under Sepahijala District, where a housewife has accused her father-in-law Mukhles Mia of rape. Tension grips the locality as a case was filed against the 40-year-old at Sonamura Police Station on Monday.

According to police reports, Mukhles Mia allegedly drugged his daughter-in-law by mixing sedatives into cold sherbet purchased from a local market on Sunday night. The victim, whose identity is withheld claims she was assaulted while her husband Mofiz Mia is away in Chennai for business. Mukhles Mia was reportedly alone at home with his daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren at the time.

“She was devastated and immediately informed her family,” said a source close to the victim’s relatives. The complaint was lodged Monday morning, sparking outrage across the area.

Residents are demanding justice. “This is horrific. Mukhles Mia must face the strictest punishment,” said a local resident, echoing the community’s anger.

Sonamura Police have confirmed the case and are investigating.