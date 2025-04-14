Tripura Government to Sell 6,000 kg of Fish at Subsidized Rates for Bengali New Year: Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2025: In a special initiative to ensure affordable celebrations for the people during the Bengali New Year, the Tripura Fisheries Department will sell around 6,000 kg of fish at government-fixed prices through 21 sales centers across the state. This announcement was made by Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das while addressing reporters here in Agartala city on Monday.

“On the occasion of Bengali New Year, we are setting up 21 fish sales centers in different parts of the state to make quality fish available at reasonable prices to the public. The fish will be sourced from the Fisheries Department’s own farms as well as cooperative society-run farms,” said Minister Das.

According to the Minister, 4 to 5 varieties of fish—Rui, Katal, Carp, Mrigel, and Silvercarp—will be sold daily. He stated that Rui, Katal, Kalibaush, and Silvercarp weighing less than 1 kg will be sold at Rs 220 per kg. Fish in the 1 to 2 kg range will be available at Rs 250 per kg, while those weighing more than 2 kg will be priced at Rs 350 per kg. In the case of Mrigel and Carp, fish weighing less than 1 kg will be sold at Rs 200 per kg, those between 1 and 2 kg at Rs 220 per kg, and fish over 2 kg will also be priced at Rs 350 per kg.

Highlighting a special move, Minister Das said, “Hilsa fish will be sold at affordable rates in the Maharajganj market under the Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Society Limited. It is our effort to ensure that people from all sections of society can enjoy the New Year festivities without financial strain.”

He added that due to high market prices during the festive season, many families are unable to afford fish. “To support everyone, especially during the occasion of manab bali (human sacrifice ritual), hilsa weighing 800g to less than 1 kg will be sold at Rs 1,200 per kg, while hilsa weighing up to 1.5 kg will be sold at Rs 1,500 per kg,” the Minister informed.

Expressing optimism about the initiative, Minister Das said, “We hope the public will warmly welcome this step by the state government, and it will bring joy to their New Year celebrations.”