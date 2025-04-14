Tripura: Seven Bangladeshis Caught After Infiltrating at India-Bangladesh Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2025: A major breach in national security has surfaced after seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested last night for infiltrating India by crossing the star fencing at the Amjad Nagar area near Belonia. This alarming incident has cast serious doubts over the vigilance of the border guards, as the illegal crossing took place despite the presence of three active Border Out Posts (BOPs) at Amjad Nagar, Sarasima and Belonia in South Tripura district.

Acting on a secret tip-off, a team led by IPS officer Hrishabh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Belonia and Officer-in-Charge of Belonia police station Shibu Ranjan Dey intercepted a white Maruti Ecco car bearing registration number TR08A-4224 at the Manurmukh Tabla Chowmuhani naka check point. During the search, the police rescued seven Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally. The driver of the vehicle Raju Biswas was also detained.

“All of them have admitted during interrogation that they are citizens of Bangladesh. They said they crossed the border around 7 PM on Saturday last through Amjad Nagar with the help of an Indian agent who took money to arrange their transport and accommodation,” said OC Shibu Ranjan Dey. “We have recovered seven Android mobiles, one keypad phone, Rs 1,64,780 in Indian currency and Bangladeshi currency 1,01,935 taka from them,” he added.

The seven infiltrators have been identified as Robin Hossain (29), Mohammad Rafi (25), Amjad Hossain (27), Shahidur Jjaman (28), Fazal (24), Rehan Mollah (21), and Gias Uddin (35). A case has been registered against them under Sections 61(2)/143(3) and the IPP Act of the Indian Penal Code (Case No. Belonia PS-27/25). They have been produced in Belonia Court and remanded for five days of police custody.

The CJM Belonia court has been given 12 days jail custody. The next date of hearing is on April 24, 2025.

“This is not an isolated incident. Infiltration and smuggling are ongoing through various locations, including Motai, Hrishyamukh, Rajnagar, Rangamura and Radhanagar,” a local resident said, expressing concern over the increasing threat to national security.