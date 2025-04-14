Tripura: Tension at Bamanchhara after Alleged Attack on Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration; CPIM Leader Injured

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2025: A tense atmosphere gripped Tripura’s Bamanchhara Panchayat under Surma Constituency No. 46 in Dhalai district after an alleged attack on the 135th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by BJP-backed miscreants. The incident took place at Hotat Bazar on Monday morning, left Anil Das, a Scheduled Caste leader and member of the CPI(M)’s Kamalpur Sub-Division Committee seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses, CPI(M) workers and supporters had gathered peacefully to commemorate Dr. Ambedkar when the sudden assault took place. “We were paying tribute to the architect of our Constitution, and without any provocation, BJP goons attacked us with sticks and sharp weapons,” said a local CPI(M) supporter at the scene.

Anil Das reportedly sustained serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Several other participants were also injured, though their wounds were described as minor. The news of the attack quickly spread, creating panic and outrage in the region.

“This is a direct attack on democracy and on the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar. We demand immediate action against the culprits,” said a CPM leader addressing protesters who gathered outside the local police station in protest.

Hundreds of angry CPI(M) supporters staged a gherao of the police station, demanding swift justice and the arrest of the attackers. “The police must not remain silent spectators. The attackers must be brought to justice,” shouted protestors.