Wed, 13 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

2026 FIFA World Cup Awarded to US, Mexico, Canada

June 13
17:24 2018
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the President of the global football association announced in Moscow on Wednesday.

The so-called United Bid representing North America received the backing of 134 votes from affiliate associations at the FIFA Congress, while rival candidate Morocco received less than half of that with 65, reports EFE news agency.

“The member associations of Canada, Mexico and the USA have been selected by the Congress to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino told the 68th Congress that was taking place in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 edition of the competition in Russia.

Carlos Cordiero, President of US Soccer, said it was an honour and a privilege to be able to host the tournament.

The 2026 competition is set to be the first in FIFA’s history to feature 48 instead of the usual 32 teams.

According to the proposal, the US would host 60 matches in venues across the nation from los Angeles to Dallas to New York, while Mexico and Canada would host 10 games each with venues in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto respectively.

-IANS

