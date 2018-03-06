2,058 Kg Cannabis Seized in Meghalaya

In one of the biggest recoveries in the past couple of years, 2,058 kg of cannabis (ganja) was seized in Meghalaya and one person was arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a truck at Diengpasoh near Shillong and recovered 2,058 kg ganja (Cannabis Indica) which was concealed under waste corrugated paper cartons and covered with tarpaulin, a DRI official said.

“Our officials were assisted by Border Security Force personnel and Shillong customs….” The driver of the vehicle Mathura Kumar, hailing from Patna, was arrested, he said.

“The seizure is one of the biggest in a couple of years. Investigation into the source and destination of the contraband goods is in progress. However, primarily, it has been found that it was sourced from Tripura and was destined for Kolkata,” the official said.

According to DRI, the traffickers of cannabis appear to be an organised cartel and it is expected that the seizure would have a “deterrent effect”.

During the current financial year, 7,500 kg of cannabis has been seized by the DRI, of which about 6,450 kg of dry cannabis has been recovered in Assam in six separate cases.

In West Bengal, 1,050 kg dry cannabis has been seized from Kolkata and Berhampore in two separate cases. “Most of the cannabis emanates from Manipur-Tripura region and is destined for other regions of the country,” the official added.

