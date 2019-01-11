21st Round of Sarkar Aapkedwar Held in Tawang

NET Bureau

The 21st round of Sarkar aapkedwar/ Jan sunwaisammelan was conducted at Thonglek village on Thursday under Lungla Subdivision, of Tawang district. The camp covered Kudung, Pamakhar, Sakpret, Thonglek, Sagkyur and adjoining villages.

DC Tawangshri Sang Phuntsok inaugurated the camp amidst the huge presence of villagers and Officers from various govt departments of Tawang district. In his inaugural speech, DC Tawang informed the villagers about the importance of conducting such a camp at their doorstep and asked them to register their grievances if any with the concerned department heads present in the camp and to avail maximum benefit out of this camp. He further felicitated the school toppers of upper primary school Thonglek village.

During this camp, DC Tawang distributed 07 new gas connection to the beneficiaries of various villages under Pradhan Mantriujjwalayojana and free seeds to the villagers through GaonBurahs of their respective village. He also inspected the village and under construction village shrine at Thonglek village, which is being constructed in commemoration of HH the 14th Dalai Lama’s stay in this village on the night of April 4, 1959.

On the initiative of DC Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok, ST and Birth certificate to a 91 years old senior lady from Kudung village SmtiTseringButi was issued, and later she was also enrolled for ADHAAR registration to get her benefits of old age pension. Besides this 02 nos of Succession Certificate,24 nos of Marriage registration, 62 nos of the beneficiary under CMAAY, 16nos under NOAP, 03 nos under National widow pension,01 under PMMVY, around 107 ST, 103 nos of PRC and more than 100 nos of patient were attended by the health dept.