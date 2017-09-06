22 Sikkim Teachers Honoured on Teacher’s Day

The State level Teacher’s Day celebration was held at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on Tuesday. Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil was present as the chief guest and he was accompanied by the Minister for Human Resource Development Department (HRDD), R. B Subba, Advisor of HRDD, O.T Lepcha, Chief Secretary A.K Srivastav, Additional Chief Secretary HRDD, G.P Upadhyaya and officers of various departments.

For rendering extraordinary service in their teaching career, 7 teachers from various Government schools were conferred the State Award which comprised of cash of Rs. 50,000 along with certificates. 15 teachers of various schools of the state were also conferred with Commendable Award which comprised of cash of Rs. 25,000 along with certificates. Shriniwas Patil while handing over the awards congratulated the awardees for making an impact into the lives of the children of the state.

Similarly National Awardees of 2016 Prithiman Rai (Retd. Headmaster) and Chungjey Lakhpa were also honored with cash of Rs 1 lakh and certificates. The Governor also launched two mobile apps called the Students Attendance Monitoring System and Mid-Day Meal and one web portal RMSA Online Monitoring System during the function.

In his address the Governor said that teachers are the true nation builders and are always the pioneers for any progressive society. He appealed to them to understand the magnitude of their duties and stated that their hardwork and guidance will take the state towards a bright future.

He pointed out the emphasis laid on the education for illiterate people of the society with the concept of “each one teach one”. He said, “I hope all the people will carry this concept forward so that the state can achieve 100% literacy by 2018.” Patil also commended on the role of a teacher by stating that they are the most respectable profession in the world and thus they should try to be role model for the students.

The Governor called on the teachers to recognise the importance of their profession and urged them to work with one-pointed vision and not divulge into other areas of interest. Likewise he added that teachers should encourage students and inspire the young minds so that they become the leaders of tomorrow.

Earlier, R. B Subba congratulated the teachers for the exemplary work and the awardees who had made the state proud. He appealed to the present generation to become technologically advanced so that they shape the destiny of the state by empowering the future generations. Subba said, ‘A teacher never retires, there is no boundary for a teacher. It is the most noble profession and should never be confined within classroom only.’

At the end he thanked all the teachers of the State for their role in guiding the students in achieving their goals. He further urged them to continue rendering their invaluable services to the state with utmost sincerity and dedication. The Minister during the programme also explained the various initiatives of the department and its future course of action in detail.

Earlier, a book published by the Human Resource Development Department was released by the Governor and two short films namely Children with Special Need and State Literacy Mission highlighting the activities of the Department was also screened.

The function also witnessed the felicitation of the state toppers of Class X and Class XII CBSE Board Examinations. Likewise, trophies were also awarded to Best Schools at Secondary level and for Science, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational streams.

The welcome address was delivered by G.P Upadhyaya who informed about the new amendment of RTE Act 2017 where he said that according to the new amendment, every elementary teacher should acquire requisite professional qualification of Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) in order to be qualified to teach at the elementary level (Classes 1 to 8) by 2019.

Name of Awardees

Name of State Awardees: Peyzor Bhutia, Chura Mani Sharma, Suk Dev Nepal, Harka Lall Rai, Pema Namgyal Bhutia, Shanti Giri and Deygee D. Bhutia

Recipient of Commendable Award: Dhan Kumari Chettri, Laxmi Ghatani, Mandeep Aacharya, Nima Tamang, Tek Bahadur Gurung, Birkha Bahadur Rai, Govind Pradhan, Ayodhya Ray, Sajan Kumar Malakar, Namgyal Dorjee Bhutia, Amar Kumar Kundu, Shyam Bahadur Rai, NIm Tshering Lepcha, Bashanti Sharma and Sudhir Pradhan.

Add. Chief Secretary also informed that three teachers from Sikkim namely Bhaila Bhutia from Bermoik Sr Sec School, Nima Laki Palzor from Deorali SSS and Tshering Yangchong from Holy Cross School received National Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Tuesday.