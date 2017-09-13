Wed, 13 Sep 2017

22-Yr-Old Manipur Man Goes Missing from Noida

September 13
16:50 2017
A 22-year old Manipuri man who had gone to attend a musical concert of a popular band in Noida on September 8 remains missing for the fifth day on Wednesday, family sources said.

Pravish Chanam arrived in the national capital on the midnight of September 7 and had halted at his friend’s place that night, his elder brother Ravikanta Chanam said. Pravish was to attend a concert of popular band ‘The Chain Smokers’ in Noida the following day.

After he went missing from September 8, his elder brother filed a missing report at Knowledge Park police station at Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on September 9.

Family sources said that a high-ranking police officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar district had told them that CCTV footages at the entry gate of the venue, where the concert was held, showed a person being escorted by an unidentified woman and that the person “seemed to be Pravish”, but she was not sure.

The police officer had also said that based on Ravikanta’s account, Pravish was last seen by his friends at around 9.30 pm on September 8, family sources said. Another complaint has been registered at North East Cell based in New Delhi on September 11 last, family sources said.

However, Nodal Officer of the North East Cell in Delhi said, the site where the incident happened was not within its jurisdiction, family sources said.

-PTI

Manipur NoidaNorth East Cell in DelhiPravish Chanam
