22-Yr-Old Manipur Nurse Commits Suicide in Delhi

A 22-year-old nurse from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, the police said.

The incident came to light on Friday when Rosika’s body was discovered by her colleagues in her hostel room. She did not report to work that day and her colleagues had come to check on her.

According to reports, Rosika was allegedly in love with a female nurse. They had fallen in love and soon their relationship had become open in the hospital following which the friendship broke after a quarrel, which resulted in their break-up. The deceased was in depression and was unable to take the humiliation.

However, no suicide note was recovered by the police.