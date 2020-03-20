Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 20 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

223 COVID-19 cases in India

March 20
17:58 2020
NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that the total number of positive cases rose to 223 in the country today. India reported four deaths due to Covid-19. On Friday, Maharashtra reported three new cases of coronavirus, taking its total to 52 –highest in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation and requested citizens to stay at home. The PM urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday (March 22) to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

The coronavirus outbreak came to light on December 31, 2019. A cluster of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in Wuhan City in Hubei province evolved. Subsequently the disease spread to more provinces of China and to the rest of the world. The WHO has now declared it a pandemic. The virus has been named SARS-CoV-2 and the disease is now called COVID-19

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

COVID-19
