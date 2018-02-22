229 Youths Got Jobs via Skill Development During Fiscal 2017-18: Assam Govt

Assam government on Wednesday said 229 youths have got jobs through skill development programmes in the current fiscal.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla in the state Assembly, Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also said a total of 16,65,866 educated unemployed youths have registered themselves in the employment exchange till December 31, 2017.

Out of these, 16,576 post-graduates, 7,804 engineers, 942 medical and 3,17,824 graduates have enrolled as unemployed in the 52 employment exchanges across the state, he said.

Patowary said that under the Skill Development Mission, 249 skill development centres have been set up across 28 districts, and 21,080 unemployed youths are getting training there at present.

In a separate reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, he said 229 youths have been employed through skill development during the fiscal 2017-18.

Out of these, 145 have been engaged in private sector, 62 in PSUs, 13 in government sector and nine are self employed, Patowary added.

“We have laid the foundation stone for setting up an ITI for specially abled youths in Dibrugarh. This is the first and only ITI in the country for them,” he said in the House.

-PTI