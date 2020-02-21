Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 21 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

22nd SAKD camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle

22nd SAKD camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle
February 21
18:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Tawang district Administration today conducted 22nd Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAKD) cum Jan sunwai Camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle. This is one of the last village towards Indo Tibet border under Zemithang circle of Lungla sub division.

The camp was inaugurated at Shogtsen Govt Residential school complex by Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in Presence of EAC Tawang Shri Dochora Lama, CO Zemithang Shri Tamo Dada, Gaon Burah other senior officers from Tawang and Lungla Sub Division. The villagers were provided with various govt services like issuance of ST/PRC/Birth certificate/Trading license/Driving license, enrollment of Adhaar ,CMAAY and other govt facilities at their doorstep. 17 Govt departments participated in this camp. Addl DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering, Addl.DC Lungla Shri RD Thungon ,EAC Lungla Shri Tashi Dondup, CO Duitongkhar Shri Nawang Thutan felicitated the school toppers of Govt Residential School Shogtsen and also felicitated the village Gaon Burah.

Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering along with Shri Dochora Lama EAC Tawang and few other senior officers after formal inauguration of the camp visited the village and nearby hamlets and interacted with villagers. Later Shri Lobsang Tsering and Dochora Lama visited the memorial of 1962 war and paid tribute to the Indian army martyrs by laying wreath at Surva Samba, Chuthangmo post.

One marriage was registered,18 new driving license,23 Scheduled tribe certificate,30 PRC, 66 birth certificates were issued during this camp besides enrollment in CMAAY, old age pension, Adhaar and selling of subsidized LED bulbs and tubelights by officials from APEDA.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.