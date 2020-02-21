22nd SAKD camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle

NET Bureau

The Tawang district Administration today conducted 22nd Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAKD) cum Jan sunwai Camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle. This is one of the last village towards Indo Tibet border under Zemithang circle of Lungla sub division.

The camp was inaugurated at Shogtsen Govt Residential school complex by Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in Presence of EAC Tawang Shri Dochora Lama, CO Zemithang Shri Tamo Dada, Gaon Burah other senior officers from Tawang and Lungla Sub Division. The villagers were provided with various govt services like issuance of ST/PRC/Birth certificate/Trading license/Driving license, enrollment of Adhaar ,CMAAY and other govt facilities at their doorstep. 17 Govt departments participated in this camp. Addl DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering, Addl.DC Lungla Shri RD Thungon ,EAC Lungla Shri Tashi Dondup, CO Duitongkhar Shri Nawang Thutan felicitated the school toppers of Govt Residential School Shogtsen and also felicitated the village Gaon Burah.

Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering along with Shri Dochora Lama EAC Tawang and few other senior officers after formal inauguration of the camp visited the village and nearby hamlets and interacted with villagers. Later Shri Lobsang Tsering and Dochora Lama visited the memorial of 1962 war and paid tribute to the Indian army martyrs by laying wreath at Surva Samba, Chuthangmo post.

One marriage was registered,18 new driving license,23 Scheduled tribe certificate,30 PRC, 66 birth certificates were issued during this camp besides enrollment in CMAAY, old age pension, Adhaar and selling of subsidized LED bulbs and tubelights by officials from APEDA.