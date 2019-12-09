Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

23-year-old woman set on fire in Bihar after failed rape bid

23-year-old woman set on fire in Bihar after failed rape bid
December 09
11:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A young woman was allegedly set on fire by a neighbour after she resisted his attempt to rape her, a police officer said here on Monday.

The 23-year-old victim, who suffered 50 per cent burns in the incident, was currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Muzaffarpur town, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by her mother with Ahiyapur police station, the accused has been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Rai said.

According to the complaint, the woman was alone at home on Saturday, when the accused, who lived close by, sneaked into her house and tried to rape her.

Her mother — who works at a primary health centre — rushed home and took her to a hospital after a local informed her about the incident, the SHO added.

Saturday’s incident comes less than a week after charred bodies of two women, set afire after suspected rape and murder, were found in Buxar and Samastipur districts.

In another village in Ahiyapur police station area, the body of an eight-year-old girl was found on Friday – stuffed in a bag and dumped in an orchard after suspected sexual assault.

Source: Free Press Journal

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.