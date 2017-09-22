Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 23 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

231 Community Durga Puja in Meghalaya This Year

231 Community Durga Puja in Meghalaya This Year
September 22
16:41 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Over 230 community Durga puja pandals will be put up in Meghalaya this year, an increase of 65 pandals from the previous years in the predominantly Christian dominated state.

Central Puja Committee president Naba Bhattacharjee said there will be 231 community durga puja pandals including 64 in greater Shillong area.

The celebration will begin with the committee’s silver jubilee celebration on September 23 where chief minister Mukul Sangma will address an all faith meet at the Aurobindo Institute of Culture in Shillong, he said. Until last year, there were only 166 pandals were installed in different parts of the state.

All puja pandals will be put under CCTV surveillance and maximum security will be put round the clock to ensure that the celebration is without any untoward incident.

About 11.53 per cent of the 3 million people living in Meghalaya (25 per cent in Urban areas and about 8 per cent in rural areas are Hindus) according to the 2011 Census.

-PTI

Tags
Durga PujaMeghalaya Durga Puja
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.