231 Community Durga Puja in Meghalaya This Year

Over 230 community Durga puja pandals will be put up in Meghalaya this year, an increase of 65 pandals from the previous years in the predominantly Christian dominated state.

Central Puja Committee president Naba Bhattacharjee said there will be 231 community durga puja pandals including 64 in greater Shillong area.

The celebration will begin with the committee’s silver jubilee celebration on September 23 where chief minister Mukul Sangma will address an all faith meet at the Aurobindo Institute of Culture in Shillong, he said. Until last year, there were only 166 pandals were installed in different parts of the state.

All puja pandals will be put under CCTV surveillance and maximum security will be put round the clock to ensure that the celebration is without any untoward incident.

About 11.53 per cent of the 3 million people living in Meghalaya (25 per cent in Urban areas and about 8 per cent in rural areas are Hindus) according to the 2011 Census.

-PTI