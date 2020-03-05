Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 05 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

23rd SAKD Camp at Lhunpo Village

23rd SAKD Camp at Lhunpo Village
March 05
16:53 2020
NET Bureau

The district Administration Tawang on Thursday reached LHUNPO yet another interior village under Jemeithang circle for conduct of 23rd Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan sunwai Camp. Lhunpo village is around 13kms away from Jemeithang Circle Headquarters towards Indo Tibet border. The uniqueness of this interior village is, for last more than 30 years no one in the village takes any kind of tobacco items, and majority of the villagers are vegetarian.

The 23rd SAKD camp at Lhunpo on Thursday was inaugurated by Shri Dochora Lama, EAC Tawang in presence of Circle officer Jemeithang Shri Tamo Dada, Gaon Burahs senior officers from Tawang and Lungla Sub division. After formal inauguration of the camp Shri Lama felicitated the school toppers of Upper Primary School Lhunpo, EAC Tawang and other senior officers further distributed irrigation water pipes and free vegetable seeds to the villagers through Gaon Burahs of Muchut, Shogtsen and Lhunpo Village.

The officers later visited Lhunpo village and appreciated the cleanliness and discipline of the villagers, they appreciated the voluntary self run hostel facility being provided by the School management Committee under its Chairman Gaon Burah of Lhunpo, Teachers and Villagers to the 10 boys and 22 girls students of Government Upper primary School Lhunpo since September 2019.

20 government Departments participated on Thursday’s SAKD Camp to give their service to the villagers of Muchut and Lhunpo at their doorstep.

