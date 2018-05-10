24 Bangladeshi Youths Arrested in Tripura

The Tripura Police Mobile Task Force (MTF) on Thursday arrested 24 Bangladeshi youths from the Agartala Railway Station for intruding into the state without valid passports, an official said.

MTF Superintendent of Police Abhijit Chaudhuri said that all the 24 youths arrived in Agartala from different states through trains.

“Documents and identity cards of madrasas of different states along with mobile phones and Indian currencies were found from the intruders. They have no valid passports,” Chaudhuri told IANS.

He said that these youths would be handed over to the Government Railway Police after preliminary interrogation.

Tripura shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh, most of which is fenced except some stretches in the eastern frontier of the mountainous state.

-IANS