24-hour General Strike in Manipur

Normal life in Manipur was severely affected on Friday due to a 24-hour general strike backed by the Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM), Proletarian Feminist Movement Manipur (PoFM) and Socialist Women Association (SWA) demanding proper investigation on the ‘border encroachment by Myanmar’ and other issues.

The organisations have charged both the central and the state governments of repeatedly giving away Manipur’s territory to the neighbouring country. They said that border pillars along the Indo-Myanmar border have been moved inside Manipur’s territory with full knowledge of both the central and the state government, which they said, is unacceptable to the public.

Vehicular movement in Imphal remain thin throughout the day with only a few private vehicles seen plying on the roads. Passenger vehicles including auto-rickshaws remained off the roads. Inter-district and inter-state connectivity were also affected by the strike.

Road blocks were imposed at some locations in the state capital. Strike supporters were witnessed imposing road blocks at Khurai Lamlong bazaar, New Checkon traffic in Imphal East, Singjamei bazaar and its surroundings areas, Khumbong bazaar, Khangempalli and Pishum in Imphal West, Wangjing bazaar and Lilong bazaar in Thoubal district.

The 24-hour strike also largely affected major markets in Imphal including the Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazar and other districts of the State.

Educational institutions also remained closed for the day.

Speaking to media persons, a strike supporter at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai said that people are annoyed by the silence of the state government though the border issue has become a burning issue. The inaction of the government would ignite the people of the state, she added.

No unwanted incidents were reported during the general strike.

It may be mentioned that SSUM, PoFM and SWA have also been demanding the government to publicly produce its draft bill to safeguard indigenous people of Manipur before it is tabled during the upcoming state Assembly monsoon session.

Other demands of the organisations also include justice for weight-lifter Sanjita Chanu and government’s action against teachers who are absent from their posting places in the remote areas of the state.

- Imphal Free Press