24-Hour Shutdown Affects Normal Life in Mizoram

Many passengers were stranded on Tuesday at Tawipui South area in Lunglei district of southern Mizoram due to a 24-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the area in protest against the government’s alleged failure to address their demands.

The total shut down demanding the allocation of two high school teachers and headmasters at Tawipui South and installation of a police outpost at the village began from 5AM, sources from Tawipui South said.

All vehicles stayed off the road and many passengers were stranded as Siaha and Lawngtlai bound vehicles were blocked along the road passing through village, while some vehicles coming from Lunglei town have returned to their places after they were told to do so by the JAC, a leader of JAC said on Tuesday. About 147 volunteers have been detailed at various “duty posts” to clamp the strike, he said.

The State Government of Mizoram rushed police personnel and 2 magistrates from Lunglei to prevent any outbreak of violence during the strike. However, there were no reports of untoward incident till this report was filed, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Lunglei deputy commission, Ankita Charavarty called on the leaders of JAC and asked them to withdraw their plan of calling the bandh as the proposed total shut down would affect the people of Siaha and Lawngtlai districts besides Lunglei district. The DC also had assured the leaders of measure to look into their demands.

However, the JAC leaders on Monday evening convened a meeting and decided to go ahead with their plan.The strike observed till 5 am of Wednesday.

-NNN