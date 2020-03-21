24-hr Shillong lockdown today

Shillong will go into a lockdown on Saturday, with markets, offices, commercial establishments and public transport shut for 24 hours as a preventive measure to check the spread of Covid-19, officials said. The order, however, will not be applicable to security forces and medical teams on duty.

“All public transport will stay off the roads and operations will remain suspended at markets and commercial establishments. Assembly of five or more people in public areas has also been prohibited,” East Khasi Hills District Magistrate MW Nongbri said.

The lockdown order has been issued to ensure social distancing, in line with the advisories issued by the Health Department. Nongbri said the order would come into force from midnight.

Source: The Assam Tribune