Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 03 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

24-yr-old, With 10,000 Followers on Twitter, Arrested for Spreading Rumours about Riots in West Delhi

24-yr-old, With 10,000 Followers on Twitter, Arrested for Spreading Rumours about Riots in West Delhi
March 03
13:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about communal riots in West Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Shukla, they said.

“The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police arrested Shukla for spreading rumours about riots in Nihal Vihar. He has over 10,000 followers on social media, and was using that particular platform to spread rumours,” a senior police officer said.

His mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile, they added.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.