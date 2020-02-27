Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 27 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

24×7 power to all the districts of Jammu & Kashmir within the next 2 years

24×7 power to all the districts of Jammu & Kashmir within the next 2 years
February 27
11:26 2020
Minister of State for Power RK Singh has said that it is the mission of the Central government to provide 24×7 power to all the districts of Jammu & Kashmir within the next two years. He said that sufficient power is available in the country but J&K needs to address the issues by putting in place sufficient Transmission and Distribution system.

The Union Minister was chairing a high level meeting along-with J&K Lt Governor GC Murmu at the Civil Secretariat Jammu to review the Power and Renewable Energy Scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Singh said that with the completion of upcoming power projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar, J&K will become power sufficient. Later, Mr Singh and the Lt Governor e-inaugurated and dedicated 10 projects of Power Development Department to the people of J&K.

Source: News On Air

