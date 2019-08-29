Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

25th Senior Women’s National Football Championship to be held in Arunachal Pradesh

August 29
16:45 2019
NET Bureau

The 25th Senior Women’s National Football Championship will be held in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time from September 10 to 24 next month.

The tournament will be held in the oldest town of the state Pasighat in East Siang District. A total of 30 teams from across the country, representing various States, Union Territories and Indian Railways will participate in the tournament.

The teams have been divided into eight groups—A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu &Kashmir and Telangana is in group H. The inaugural match will be played between Railways and Mizoram.

State’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker PD Sona will attend the inaugural ceremony of the championship.

Source: Newsonair

arunachal pradeshWomen’s National Football Championship
Entertainment

