Sun, 23 Jul 2017

276 Cattle Seized from Bangladesh Border in Five Days in Meghalaya

276 Cattle Seized from Bangladesh Border in Five Days in Meghalaya
July 23
20:53 2017
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 276 cattle at the zero line of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya during the past five days. However, no arrests could be made as the smugglers fled in jungles.

“The BSF has seized 276 cattle and contraband items worth more than Rs. 49 lakh while being smuggled out of India to Bangladesh in the last five days,” BSF said in a statement in Shillong.

The seizures were made Tuka, Nayabazar and Lyngkhat in East Khasi Hills district, at Gopinathkilla village in South West Garo Hills, at Ganganagar village in West Khasi Hills and Dumkaphal village in South Garo Hills.

The smugglers cut fencing wires or used unfenced areas to smuggle cattle, the statement said. Many parts of the international border are still unfenced in Meghalaya.

In its coordination meeting with the Border Guards of Bangladesh, the BSF has identified and plugged almost all the vulnerable patches of the border by increasing troop strength and employing technical support, the statement said.

-PTI

BSFIndo-Bangladesh border
