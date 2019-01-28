27th General Session of Phomching Area Students Union Held

NET Bureau

NPCC team led by Working President Shri ET Ezung, Ex-Speaker NLA with PCC Vice President Tingyeih Konyak, PCC General Secretary Capt GK Zhimomi and DCC officials from Mon graced the 27th General Session of Phomching Area Students Union hosted by Sheanghah Chingnyu village based on the theme “In Consonance with Contemporary.”

Addressing the gathering on the Opening Day Programme (24/01/2019) as Guest of Honour, Shri ET Ezung called upon the student community to inculcate a sense of competitive spirit to compete with changing times both in studies as well as sports. He opined that sports give an immense potential to foster more camaraderie and unity among competing teams if played with the right spirit. He also urged the students from Phomching area to be achievers in life by creating opportunity through dedication and hard work. The Guest of Honour further thanked the Sheanghah Chingnyu villagers for according warm reception and also for immense preparation made towards hosting the General Conference.

Special Guest for the occasion was AB Pheiba, President of Konyak Students Union and Manlem, SK Phomching. Others who spoke on the occasion were Chief Angh of Sheanghah and Mr Peihwang Wangsa, Literature Secretary of KBBB.