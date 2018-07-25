Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 25 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

28 Killed in Blast in Quetta During Pakistan Assembly Election

28 Killed in Blast in Quetta During Pakistan Assembly Election
July 25
14:22 2018
A blast killed at least 28 people in Pakistan’s western city of Quetta on Wednesday in an attack targeting a police van.

Millions of Pakistanis began voting in general polls on Wednesday to choose a new parliament and provincial assemblies in an election seen as a two-way race between parties led by former cricketer Imran Khan and jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Opinion polls in the run up to the Pakistan assembly election have put Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a little ahead of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the third place.

Thousands of candidates belonging to extremist and militant sectarian groups are also contesting the general elections in Pakistan.

To gain a majority, a party needs 137 of the 272 elected National Assembly seats. A further 70 seats for women and minorities are awarded proportionally based on the voting percentages.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed their term.

The military has deployed more than 370,000 troops to ensure security on the polling day, but there are fears of further attacks after a series of bombings killed hundreds of people during campaign rallies.

- Hindustan Times

