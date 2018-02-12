Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 12 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

281 CAPF to be Deployed for Nagaland Assembly Poll

281 CAPF to be Deployed for Nagaland Assembly Poll
February 12
13:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Altogether 281 companies of central force will be deployed in Nagaland to ensure free and fair Assembly polls in the state on February 27, the state chief electoral office said.

Out of the 281 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 77 companies have already arrived and have been deployed throughout the state, the Media Cell of the Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

The CAPF personnel are also being deployed at police check posts to stop movement of cash, smuggling of arms, liquor and illegal items.

The remaining 204 companies of CAPF will come to the state after completion of the polls in Tripura on February 18, the Media Cell said.

-PTI

Tags
Nagaland Assembly Poll
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.