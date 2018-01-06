2nd Edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes in Arunachal

District level 2nd Edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) concludes with 38th Pasighat East assembly constituency grabbing all the spots for the state level competition in football & volleyball (men & women).

The Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy is an event and being organized by Arunachal Pradesh Sports Department under the scheme of Chief Minister’s youth development programme. The competition is the largest sports event in Arunachal Pradesh, right from block level to state level competition youths are taking part in it and it has also seen that the one of the largest in terms of participation of the youths in the state.

In the men’s football final match 38th Pasighat assembly constituency defeats last year’s champion 30th Mebo assembly constituency with three goals to nil. Dodo Manggel (P)(20″) JiramilJamoh (68″) Ito Bomjen (69″) were the scorers.

Best players were awarded in football & volleyball (m&w)as follows:

1. Dodo Manggel – men’s football

2.Neki Mize – women’s football

3. YumtoRomin- men’s volleyball

4.RoshmiSanchaju- women’s volleyball.

Winners and runners up team of the football & volleyball men and women were awarded with a cash prize of Rs.50,000/-and Rs.25,000/- each.And best players were awarded with cash award of Rs. 7,000/- each in football for men & women. Rs.5,000/-each in volleyball for (m&w).

Three days event was kick off on 3rd January 2018 at JNC football ground, Pasighat. Over 250 participants were attended the three days event in the district level for the East Siang District level competition from 4 assembly constituency of East Siang district.