2nd Indo-Bhutan Friendship Car Rally Flagged off in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra flagged off the second Indo Bhutan Friendship Car Rally 2017 in Itanagar on Tuesday, which has 17 participants.

Addressing the participants prior to the flag off, the governor hoped that the event would help in cementing the age-old relationship between India and Bhutan and provide a platform for exposure of traditional and cultural association and their tourism potential.

He said the rally would enhance people-to-people contacts between India and Bhutan. “It will also showcase the potential for adventure and motor sports in Arunachal Pradesh, he said and called upon the participants from both the countries to carry the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and Bhutan would stand as one to face any adversity.

The rally has been organised by the International Friendship Car Rally Association of Dirang and sponsored by state tourism department along with Hyundai and Nissan companies. The rallyists would travel through Itanagar Basar Mechuka-Guwahati-Phuentsoling and end at Thimpu on November 28.

The Indian team is being led by Everester from Arunachal Pradesh Anshu Jamsenpa. Karma Lhatrul Dorji Rinpoche is leading the Bhutanese team.

