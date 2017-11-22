Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

2nd Indo-Bhutan Friendship Car Rally Flagged off in Itanagar

2nd Indo-Bhutan Friendship Car Rally Flagged off in Itanagar
November 22
13:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra flagged off the second Indo Bhutan Friendship Car Rally 2017 in Itanagar on Tuesday, which has 17 participants.

Addressing the participants prior to the flag off, the governor hoped that the event would help in cementing the age-old relationship between India and Bhutan and provide a platform for exposure of traditional and cultural association and their tourism potential.

He said the rally would enhance people-to-people contacts between India and Bhutan. “It will also showcase the potential for adventure and motor sports in Arunachal Pradesh, he said and called upon the participants from both the countries to carry the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and Bhutan would stand as one to face any adversity.

The rally has been organised by the International Friendship Car Rally Association of Dirang and sponsored by state tourism department along with Hyundai and Nissan companies. The rallyists would travel through Itanagar Basar Mechuka-Guwahati-Phuentsoling and end at Thimpu on November 28.

The Indian team is being led by Everester from Arunachal Pradesh Anshu Jamsenpa. Karma Lhatrul Dorji Rinpoche is leading the Bhutanese team.

-PTI

Tags
Indo-Bhutan Car RallyIndo-Bhutan Friendship Car Rally
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.