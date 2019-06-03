3 arrested for arson before Arunachal BJP chief’s house

NET Bureau

The arson in front of Arunachal Pradesh BJP chief’s private residence was linked to the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issue, the police said on 2nd June after arresting three persons in connection with last Friday’s incident.

A person drove a car, parked it in front of Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s private residence here Friday morning and set it on fire before slaughtering a dog.

It was found out that the person, Tongam Jomoh who was one of the three arrested persons, set his own car afire and the dog he had slaughtered was also owned by him, Capital SP Tumme Amo told reporters here.