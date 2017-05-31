Wed, 31 May 2017

Northeast Today

3 Assam Youths Arrested in Pathankot

3 Assam Youths Arrested in Pathankot
May 31
10:21 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Punjab Police has arrested three young men in Pathankot district on the basis of suspicion, police said on Wednesday. All three belong to Assam, sources said.

The arrests were being linked to the Monday recovery of an abandoned bag containing three Army uniforms. The bag was left on Defence Road near Pathankot late on Sunday night.

A massive search operation was launched in the district following the seizure. Punjab Police, army and other security agencies carried searches in the area, especially near the Indian Air Force base as well as the army’s Mamoon Cantonment in Pathankot.

A Jammu flour mill’s name was printed on the bag, police officials said. The security agencies remained on alert in the border districts following the terror attacks on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 and in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district in July 2015.

Both Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts lie along India’s international border with Pakistan and are also close to Jammu and Kashmir.

-IANS

Tags
Assam YouthsPathankot
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.