3 Bhutanese Held for Beating Arunachal Student in Himachal

Four students of a private university in Shimla, including three Bhutanese, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating a junior on Sunday night, the police said.

Gobin Niji, a third-year architecture student of AP Goyal Shimla University, was beaten up and hit on the head by them when he was returning after having dinner on November 26 night, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Soumya Sambasivan said.

Fourth-year engineering students, Lucky Dorje (22), Kin Jog Tinley (25) and Chopel (21) from Bhutan, and Tashi alias Sonu (26) from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba have been arrested, the police said.

Niji, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, was admitted to the IGMC hospital in Shimla after the incident and later referred to the PGI in Chandigarh, they said.

The arrests were made after the investigating officer went to Chandigarh and recorded the victim’s statement, the SP said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and causing grievous hurt, the police said.

