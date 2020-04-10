Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

3 cancer patients tested positive for COVID-19 in DSCI

3 cancer patients tested positive for COVID-19 in DSCI
April 10
02:26 2020
Three cancer patients have tested positive for coronavirus at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The state-run cancer hospital was shut earlier this month after a total of 21 people – three doctors, 17 nursing officers and one sanitation worker tested positive – for COVID-19.

Various facilities at the hospital building were shut on Tuesday for conducting sanitization, Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Superintendent of DSCI had said earlier.

He said that arrangements have been made to shift 19 cancer patients admitted to the hospital to another private hospital. However, before doing that Sherwal said the patients would be tested for COVD-19.

So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Source: Business Standard

